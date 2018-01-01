Trump Allegedly Tried Making Excuses For The KKK After Charlottesville

In the book about Donald Trump's White House "Fire and Fury," the author says the president was trying to make excuses for K.K.K. members.

In the now widely famous "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," author Michael Wolff tells the tale of when President Donald Trump tried rationalizing the K.K.K. by questioning if its members truly believed in what the organization stands for.

Wolff states that right after addressing the horrific Charlottesville murder, the president discussed the K.K.K. privately, questioning whether members of the openly racist organization were actually onboard with the group’s platform.

“[H]e kept trying to rationalize why someone would be a member of the KKK — that is, they might not actually believe what the KKK believed, and the KKK probably does not believe what it used to believe, and, anyway, who really knows what the KKK believes now?” he wrote.

Could the president be making excuses for the white nationalists involved in the Charlottesville riot?

While no more details about this particular episode were revealed, the book is hitting the shelves today. Making this and many other stories available to anyone who's interested.

Aside from this telling tale about Trump's musings regarding the K.K.K., Wolff also discusses how Trump’s White House is especially hostile toward women who work at the Department of Justice, calling them the “D.O.J. women.” Wolff explains that Trump holds a special grudge against former Acting attorney General Sally Yates, demonstrated by one episode in which the president called her “such a c***.”

After the president tried to keep the book from being released, he seems oblivious of the fact that his actions make it seem as if the stories are, indeed, truthful. And if so, what does that say about the president allegedly rationalizing racist organizations?