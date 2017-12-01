Woman Allegedly Groped On United Airlines Flight

The alleged sexual assault involving a woman in her 30s and an older man is now under investigation by the FBI, but no arrests have been made.

Yet another case of an alleged sexual assault has surfaced. This time around, it involves two United Airlines passengers.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are investigating an incident that reportedly took place on a flight from New Jersey to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. According to local Channel 9, a female passenger in her 30s says that a 73-year-old man placed his hands between her legs during the flight and then groped her.

After the incident, United Airlines staff placed one of the passengers in another seat and once the plane landed, the alleged attacker was escorted off the plane.

The FBI was able to locate the suspect and talk to several witnesses, but no arrest was made.

According to the 73-year-old man involved in the incident, turbulence in the flight caused his hands to fall into her lap.

United Airlines officials say they are working with authorities.

In a statement to NJ Advance Media, United confirmed they are cooperating and that the safety of its customers come first.

Regardless of the outcome of this investigation, it’s clear that we have a sexual harassment problem when incidents are being reported regularly and are taking place everywhere. While the issue remains widespread, thankfully the #MeToo movement has empowered survivors to find their voice so that justice — rather than impunity — is the status quo.