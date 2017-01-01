Clueless Woman Crosses Tracks Just A Second Before Train Speeds Past

CCTV camera caught a woman casually walking through the train crossing, completely unaware the train was hurtling towards her.

One of the most important life advices you learn in pre-school is to look both ways while crossing a road.

A recently surfaced video showed a woman doing just the opposite, as she casually crossed a train station just as a high-speed train hurtled towards – a moment that would terrify everyone who uses trains.

People could be seen crossing the tracks at Mount Eden station in Auckland, New Zealand. However, a distracted woman’s attempt to cross the tracks went horrifyingly wrong and could have lead to a disastrous outcome.

Luckily, she escaped getting crushed by a train by some inches.

Auckland Transport released the footage cautioning everyone to avoid such distractions.

"We’ve checked the footage of this morning’s incident and we can see the woman checked to her right before crossing but not to her left and that’s where the train was coming from. It’s really important that that you check both directions before crossing, a train can come from either direction,” said Auckland Transport rail services manager, Craig Inger. "The lights and bells mean don't cross.”

He requested people to stay alert and avoid distractions to prevent accidents.

"You can't be using your phone or have earphones on because you might miss the warning lights or bells," he added.

Even though the warning bells were ringing and lights were flashing, several pedestrians insisted on crossing the tracks. The unnamed woman who missed the close death call also crossed the track ignoring the warning signs.

According to Megan Drayton from TrackSAFE, more than 100 people have died in New Zealand in the past decade on railway tracks, tunnels and bridges.

Note to all the people who use public transport: this woman was really, really lucky. But not everyone makes it across the tracks while walking this casually. So pay attention to the warning sounds and blinking lights, they are invented for your safety. All you need to do is pay attention.