White Woman Hurls Racist Insults At Black Driver Sitting In Her Car

A 24-year-old black woman was targeted with racism by a white woman who was purportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia but refuses medication.

A Vancouver woman was singled out and attacked Thursday, when a woman walked up to her car and yelled at her about being black.

Anika Vassell, a 24-year-old graduate student, was parked in downtown Vancouver when a woman approached her and asked her where she was from. Dissatisfied when Vassell responded that she had grown up in Vancouver, the woman began to rant about her race and told her to go back to her "home country."

"Where are you from? What country are you from?" Vassell says the woman demanded. "I see that you are black and I see that you're not white so you are not like the rest of us. God help us, maybe we will hold the majority."

The woman continued on her racist rant, claiming that people would be in "big danger" if people like Vassell are "let free."

Vassell remained in her car during the exchange, but recorded the woman's comments, which she later shared on social media. The post has since gone viral.

The racist woman's family responded to the video by apologizing to Vassell.

"I feel bad for Anika," the woman's son said. "Someone coming up to you and knocking at your door and saying some racist stuff must have been hard for her."

He also stated that his mother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia three years ago but refuses to take her medication. He also claims that his mother has been targeted by abusers online and asked the public to try to understand that she is mentally ill.

"It just shows that these kind of small comments happen to other people of color, other visible minorities, and that it is still an issue that racism does happen," Vassell expressed later on. "There is no one look or person that belongs to Canada or Vancouver."

Read More Prince Philip Makes Racist 'Terrorist' Joke About Bearded Man

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters