Woman Calls Store Clerk ‘Black Slave’ — Then Says She Can’t Be Racist

The woman reportedly called the dollar store employee a “black b****” and a “black w****.” She also threatened the worker’s job.

A woman, who was caught on camera hurling racial slurs at a dollar store employee, just explained why she is not racist — and her reasoning is totally bizarre.

The woman, Pamela Sharma, who said she came from a Hindu background, was recorded ranting at a Dollar Tree employee, now identified as Alise Fowler, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The hysterical shopper, who was accompanied by her sister, continued to gesticulate and shout profanities before turning to the person filming her and yelling “Keep recording, black Momma.”

Fowler said Sharma called her a “black b****” and a “black wh***.” She also threatened Fowler by saying, “You’re gonna lose your dollar store job over my physics education.”

“Talking to somebody like this is never OK,” Fowler told WSB-TV. “Being evil is never OK.”

In fact, when a man came up to Sharma, showed her his badge and asked her where she came from, the woman reacted as if she was the one being targeted.

“What are you trying to say where we’re from?” interjected her equally racist sister, who had kept quite throughout her sister’s offensive rant.

As the man told them to calm down, Sharma shouted to him, “You shut up, you black slave.”

“Jesus was white, not black,” she also also reportedly yelled out just before she was told to leave the store.

Since the video went viral, Sharma has come forward to explain why she is not a racist and is, in fact, a victim of racism herself.

“The clerk got agitated and... said: ‘You pieces of trash, why don't you go back to your country,’” Sharma, who is also a small time actress and worked as an extra in movies like “Big Momma’s House,” told a WSB reporter.

“I wasn’t racist initially and I wasn’t racist in the middle, it’s not until I became the victim of racism,” Sharma claimed.

She also claimed Fowler threatened to “beat her a**.”

None of Sharma’s claims were caught on video. And even if they were true, two wrongs do not make a right.

Sharma’s defense of her crude words is that she has had a religious upbringing and is an educator, so she cannot be racist.

“I was raised in a Christian school, I was born to a Hindu priest-class family, which has the last named Sharma. I am a part of a clergy of Brahman’s which are peace-loving individuals, which believe in Gandhi-nism.”

“So, I have taught at black schools, I’ve taught at Latino schools. Individuals who go to be an educator are not racist,” she added.

“Individuals who go to be an educator” should also not stand in grocery stores, screaming their lungs out and hurling racial slurs at people — something which Sharma did and was caught on camera doing so.

Her line of thinking that “educators are not racist” is also not quite sound. There have been many instances where teachers and professors have been recorded acting inappropriately based on race.

A few weeks ago, a Muslim teen from Virginia accused her teacher of “ripping off her hijab,” playing with her hair and then saying, “Your hair is so pretty.” The incident got a lot of backlash from the public but what’s is extremely sad was that many of her fellow student harassed her online for making a big deal out of it.

Another teacher in Louisiana told his students the n-word is no longer considered racist as its negative connotation is lost because of overuse.

What’s horrifying is the fact these people are allowed to be educators. With this sort of mentality, imagine what they could have been teaching children.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo