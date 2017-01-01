Woman Caught Smoking On Southwest Flight Threatens To ‘Kill Everybody’

After getting caught smoking in an airplane lavatory, a 24-year-old Oregon woman became unruly, threatening to kill everyone else on board.

These days, you never know what type of drama awaits you while traveling the so-called friendly skies.

For example, a Southwest Airlines flight declared an emergency over the weekend after a passenger — who was smoking on board — threatened to “kill everybody” on the aircraft, Newsweek reports.

During the flight headed from Portland, Oregon, to Sacramento, California, the woman disabled a smoke detector so that she could enjoy a few lung-damaging puffs in the bathroom. When fellow passengers discovered and reported her smoking, she was removed from the lavatory.

Upon being exposed, the woman became irate.

“I have a destination for this. I have a destination for myself. And I need to go there,” the woman can be heard saying to a female flight attendant in video footage captured by another traveler.

"I swear, if you f***ing land, I will f***ing kill everybody on this f***ing plane,” she shouted. “I will kill everybody on this f***ing plane!”

Toward the end of the clip, a man can be seen charging the woman and forcing her back into her seat as she continues her unruly behavior.

She was later identified as Valerie Curbelo, 24, of Sandy, Oregon. She was restrained for the remainder of the flight and then escorted to law enforcement after landing.

Curbelo was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail where she faced the charge of making criminal threats. She reportedly claimed that anxiety is what prompted her to smoke on the plane in the first place.

“Our crew in command of Flight 2943 traveling from Portland on Saturday afternoon safely landed on time in Sacramento following an in-flight disturbance,” a statement from Southwest Airlines reportedly reads. “Our reports from flight attendants indicate a customer violated federal laws by both smoking onboard an aircraft and by tampering with a smoke detector in an aircraft restroom. Our crew enforced the regulation, and that was followed by the passenger outburst.”

