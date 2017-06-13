© Flickr, Mike Mozart

Woman Claims She’s Studying Kleptomania After Getting Caught Stealing

by
Cierra Bailey
A 23-year-old college student got caught trying to steal merchandise from Walmart, and then she gave officers an excuse that was both clever and absurd.

One woman had the most brilliant excuse for her actions after being caught shoplifting.

The 23-year-old Wyoming college student named Lydia Marie Cormaney told officers she was working on a term paper on kleptomania when she was arrested last week for trying to exit a Walmart with about $1,900 in stolen merchandise, The Associated Press reports.

Read More: 10 Criminals Who Supremely Failed At Committing Their Crimes

Cormaney and her sticky fingers are now facing three felony charges.

Court records indicate the investigators also found thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen goods in her dorm room. The student claimed she started stealing after having to move into a new dorm room, separated from her previous roommate who kept most of the household appliances.

According to the AP, she made her first court appearance last Thursday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

From the looks of it, this young woman just seems to be throwing out any excuse that she can think of in hopes that something will stick. However, after police found so much other loot in her dorm room, it isn’t likely that any of her explanations are going to fly.  

Read More: The Unexpected Happens After Cop Catches Little Girl Shoplifting Shoes

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Mike Mozart

Tags:
associated press crime crime news dumb criminals kleptomania shoplifter shoplifting stupid criminals viral news
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.