Woman Collects $300,000 Of Her Dead Mother's Social Security Income

When her mother passed away in 1993, Emma Carter-Alexander continued collecting her Social Security income for another 24 years, collecting almost $300,000.

Emma Carter-Alexander was authorized to pick up checks for her mother, Dorothy Griffin, in 1991, five years after Griffin began collecting the benefit. In 1993, when Griffin passed away, Carter-Alexander kept collecting the checks, even signing change of address forms for her mother when she moved from Texas to California, the Sacramento Bee reports.

When confronted with the crime, Carter-Alexander denied it at first, but was quick to admit her guilt shortly after. In his sentencing statement, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez pointed out that in all other aspects of her life, Carter-Alexander appeared to have been a good person.

“To your credit, you accepted responsibility immediately,” he said. “This is an individual who but for this crime has done a number of admirable things in her life.”

In all, the amount of cash that Carter-Alexander collected from her deceased mother’s Social Security income totaled close to $300,000 — just over $1,000 per month. During that time, she used the money to pay off bills, raise a child she had adopted, and even completed her Ph.D. in psychology.

Carter-Alexander was sentenced by the court on Tuesday to 13 months in prison, and to repay the U.S. government for the funds she stole, starting at $25 per quarter during her sentence.

The maximum sentence could have been 10 years, but both the prosecution and the defense agreed an 18-month sentence would have been fair, given that Carter-Alexander was quick to admit her guilt, and has no other prior convictions on her record.