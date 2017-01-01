Woman's Face Disfigured After Husband Beat Her Over Facebook 'Likes'

“For every 'like' she received from her friends, the woman received a beating because he accused her of having a relationship with them.”

A man in Paraguay reportedly beat his wife ruthlessly every time someone on Facebook reacted to or liked her pictures.

21-year-old Adolfina Camelli Ortigoza was a victim of constant domestic abuse by her 32-year-old husband Pedro Heriberto Galeano.

Ortigoza was held against her will in the house until her father-in-law reported police of his son’s behavior over the fear the woman might die of the constant beatings.

When police arrived at their home, they found Ortigoza in a bad condition. Her face was disfigured, swollen, bruised and she had to undergo reconstructive surgery.

Arnaldo Martinez, the woman’s lawyer later reported the husband would beat her up when someone reacted to her photos on Facebook. She would get a beating even when someone liked her pictures because her husband accused her of having relationships with her friends.

At first Ortigoza used to upload her own pictures but once the abuse started, she stopped doing that. However, Galeano took control of her Facebook account and uploaded her pictures and once anyone reacted to the photos, he would beat the poor woman brutally.

Martinez also recalled how Otigoza would fear every time she received a notification that someone had commented or reacted to her photo. He also said the assault was so brutal that Galeano would put a cloth in her mouth so she wouldn’t scream.

Otigoza also lost her teeth due the beatings.

“Her mouth was all broken, she was very damaged, her skin was hanging off because of the blows. He controlled the victim's social networking sites, he controlled the messages and photos, and for every 'like' she received from her friends, the woman received a beating because he accused her of having a relationship with them,” he said.

Galeano was arrested and charged with attempted femicide, deprivation of liberty and coercion. If convicted he might face up to 30 years in prison.

