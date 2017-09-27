Woman Dragged Off A Southwest Flight Over A Dog Allergy

"Geez, lady. Get off the plane. Make the complaint later," another passenger can be heard saying in the video of a woman being dragged off a Southwest flight.

WATCH: Woman removed from Southwest Airlines flight, complained about pet allergy. https://t.co/OqEZb1xshD pic.twitter.com/IppaiCIGgi — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) September 28, 2017

Another airplane dragging incident has unfolded after a Southwest Airlines passenger told flight crew that she was deathly allergic to dogs.

A now-viral video shows authorities forcibly removing one woman from a plane in Baltimore as she shouted repeatedly, “What are you doing?”

Woman dragged off Southwest flight from Baltimore in latest passenger scuffle to be capture https://t.co/QKWaWohkz5 pic.twitter.com/Gokji8DPVS — ernesto veles (@erveza) September 28, 2017

According to NBC News, the chaos ensued aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight, which had a service animal and a pet on the aircraft. Anila Daulatzai, 46, told flight attendants she was severely allergic to dogs and asked that the animals be removed.

However, the crew told her that they could not remove the animals, according to fellow passenger Bill Dumas, who witnessed and filmed the shocking scene.

Daulatzai, who is a socio-cultural anthropologist at the Maryland Institute of Art, then asked to be given some type of injection that would subdue her allergy symptoms, but she did not have the proper medical certificate required to receive the shot.

The pilot reportedly offered to let her deboard the plane so she could receive the supposed necessary injection, but she refused.

“Our policy states that a customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board," a Southwest Airlines spokesman said in a statement. "Our flight crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved.”

As the scuffle carried on, other exasperated customers can be heard in the video making comments such as, "Geez, lady. Get off the plane. Make the complaint later." Others, however, instructed her to “show them that you’re walking," after she exclaimed that she would exit the plane on her own if the officers would stop pushing her.

Following the incident and the spread of the video, Southwest issued an apologetic statement for how the situation was handled.

"We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the customer's removal by local law enforcement officers," Southwest Airlines said in the statement. "We publicly offer our apologies to this customer for her experience, and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns."

Dumas's account of what occurred and the statements from Southwest suggest that Daulatzai was being uncooperative; however, the cringe-worthy video shows three male officers manhandling her, which shouldn't have been the case.

There has to have been another solution to accommodate this woman's needs that did not involve physical force.

Alas, in an unexpected turn of events, Daulatzai is facing multiple charges as a result of the incident.

Immediately following the ordeal, she was taken into custody and charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer, and resisting arrest, according to Business Insider.

The Maryland Transportation Authority released a statement that said Daulatzai was taken to Anne Arundel County District Court and was eventually released on her own recognizance.

"When the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police receive a request from the captain of a Southwest plane to remove a disorderly person, we respond accordingly," the department said in its statement.

The question still remains, however: Did it really take three officers to forcefully apprehend this one woman?

