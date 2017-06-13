Woman's 'Finding Nemo' Tank Top Was Too Revealing For Mall

In a bizarre incident, a stranger took such grave offense to a woman's standard hot weather wardrobe that the individual asked mall security to kick her out.

We always thought Pixar was super PG, but not according to a mall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hannah Pewee, 20, was asked to leave Woodland Mall because another customer felt uncomfortable with her "Finding Nemo" tank top and reported her to security for "inappropriate dress."

Pewee posted on Facebook about the experience and included a photo of herself wearing the outfit that got her kicked out of the mall. It's a standard summer wardrobe of shorts and a tank top, so normal that the vast majority of people wouldn't blink twice if they saw the young woman.

"As many of you know, it is NINETY degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot," Pewee wrote in the post. "So, of course, I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed (see photo below) was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today."

She goes on to write that many of those around her were dressed similarly, but that regardless, reprimanding a woman for what she chooses to wear, especially in her free time, is uncalled for and extremely sexist.

"The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer," Pewee added. "t's my body, and it's hot outside! I'm not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don't like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I'm out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop."

Her post has well over 7,000 shares, 11,000 responses, and more than 600 comments. Many people are as furious as she and some even advised Pewee to file a lawsuit.

Pewee posted an update the next day and announced that the Woodland Mall had apologized to her for the incident. They also said that they would revise their dress code policy to make it more clear to customers and train security on how to better handle violations of their policy.

We still have no clue what was so offensive about Pewee's outfit, so we're wary about whatever "revised policy" Woodland Mall puts out. Maybe that stranger just really didn't like "Finding Nemo," but in that case, as Pewee said, "Look away!" The problem's not the tank top.