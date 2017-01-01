Woman Killed Hours After Writing About Six-Figure Salary On Facebook

After posting a motivational Facebook status of her journey from homelessness to "now making multi six figures," a masked man shot Makeva Jenkins in her home.

On Wednesday, Makeva Jenkins took to Facebook to describe her journey from homelessness to a six-figure salary in a motivational post. Just hours later, she was shot to death in her home.

Jenkins, a married mother of three and resident of Lake Worth, Florida, reportedly worked her way out of dire circumstances and into a successful career in just two years. She managed a business consulting company called Prime Enterprise Group that focused on marketing strategies for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

She tried to share her tools for success with others, posting videos on YouTube with tips for fellow entrepreneurial spirits. Her Facebook post Wednesday night seemed in the same vein, a little pat on the shoulder for a job well done while also seeking to inspire others.

“I’m in awe of how far I’ve come,” she wrote. “Fast forward to now: We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business. I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency.”

Not even two hours after Jenkins' post, a masked man knocked on the door of her family's home and then walked in a little after 2 a.m. An altercation ensued in which Jenkins was shot and and killed. The suspect escaped in one of the family's cars, which was later found abandoned by police.

Although the exact target of the attack remains unknown, her family cannot help but wonder if Jenkins' Facebook post had something to do with the shooting. She had other similar posts, one that even included her bank account number.

“Regretfully, the news reports are true,” someone posted on Jenkins’ Facebook page on Thursday. “The family of Makeva Jenkins asks that their privacy be respected at this most trying time. All of your love, condolences, and well wishes are appreciated; however, please refrain from calling or texting concerning the events. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

It's a tragic end to a woman who was well-loved and achieving great things after such personal struggle.

"She was a very loving person. She loved her kids, and loved her family and loved her husband,” Patricia Clarke, the assistant coach for Jenkins' daughter's basketball team, told The Palm Beach Post. "She was so dedicated to her work."

Jenkins had created a "5-Day-Business Plan" digital seminar she planned to hold in July with the purpose of helping attendees put together business plans to submit to potential lenders. It was another step in a career built on helping others, one of whom was Wauncya Everett. Jenkins had guided Everett in starting a non-profit to provide business guidance and trainings to survivors of domestic violence. On Wednesday, Everett had finally received her 501c3 in the mail and had been planning to celebrate with her mentor.

“I went to the mailbox and there it was. She told me to call her as soon as I get it. That was my intention today, to call her," Everett told reporters. "I just can’t thank her enough for what she’s done. I’m speechless. My heart is just so heavy. I just can’t believe it.”

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr user JobsForFelonsHub.com