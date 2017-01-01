Caught On Camera: Woman Sucker Punches Cop For Arresting Her Friend

“I am sorry. I told him that twice. I don't know what came over me. I'm lucky to be alive. I guess the cop could have killed me.”

A woman was arrested after dashcam footage showed her sucker punch a Michigan officer as he reportedly tried to make an arrest.

Kristen Campbell was travelling with her friend in a car and was in the passenger seat. She reportedly got upset after she found out that her friend was being arrested and decided to sucker punch Lincoln Park Officer Patrick Cutler.

Cutler pulled the car over and found that the driver didn’t have a license. While he arrested the driver, Campbell became extremely frustrated and began abusing the officer verbally.

“'I'm tired of your mouth. Get the f*** out of here before I arrest you for the s*** you threw out the window for littering. Get out now or you can go too, with her! You know what, forget it,” the officer can be heard saying in the video.

To that, the woman sucker punches the officer right in the face.

The officer lost his patience and then ordered Campbell to the ground. However, during the struggle, he lost the handcuffs and the woman grabs them.

“Let go of my handcuffs now. Take your hands off them,” demands Cutler.

The woman was finally subdued after the officer used a stun gun thrice on her.

Following the assault, Campbell was sent to jail for two days. She told reporters that she attacked the officer because she didn’t know who was grabbing her.

“I didn't see who was behind me, honestly,” she said.

She later apologized and said that she realized her mistake.

“I am sorry. I told him that twice. I don't know what came over me. I'm lucky to be alive. I guess the cop could have killed me,” she added.

The officer suffered a black eye after the incident. While explaining the assault he said, “She started running her mouth and I told her she's going to jail,' he said of the incident at the time of the arrest. “I go to grab her hands and she turns around and got me with those rings.”