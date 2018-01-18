Woman Who Murdered Friend Outed By Her Own Selfie

A woman obliviously posted a photo of herself on Facebook wearing the murder weapon she used to strangle her best friend in 2015.

A woman was convicted of killing her so-called best friend after being implicated as a suspect by a selfie she posted on Facebook.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine, 21, pleaded guilty to strangling Brittney Gargol to death back in 2015. She was just 18 years old at the time of the murder.

Gargol's body was left near a landfill located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, according to BBC News. Antoine initially told authorities that the two of them had gone to some bars after leaving a house party, but they split up when Gargol left with an unidentified man and Antoine went to visit her uncle.

However, a selfie she posted of the two of them together told a very different story.

A woman’s belt was found near Gargol’s lifeless body, and sure enough, Antoine was wearing that very belt in the picture.

When authorities put the pieces of the puzzle together, Antoine remorsefully confessed to killing Gargol.

"I will never forgive myself. Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry... It shouldn't have ever happened," she reportedly said in a statement through her lawyer.

After admitting to her crime, Antoine claimed that the two of them were drunk and high on marijuana when they got into the heated argument that led to the murder.

Because of the deep regret she expressed for her actions, Antoine was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter, a lesser charge than the second-degree murder she initially faced.

BBC notes that Antoine comes from an abusive background, growing up in the Saskatchewan care system, and had even reported abuse by her foster parents a month before she committed this heinous crime.

While her actions are inexcusable, her past does shed light on where her bottled-up rage and aggression stemmed from.

