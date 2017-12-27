Has Iran Really Relaxed Its Dress Code For Women? Not Really

The "Islamic" dress code requires Iranian women to cover their heads. Hundreds of women have been detained and prosecuted for not obeying the rule for years.

Police will no longer arrest women in Iran’s capital city under the Islamic dress code enforced in the country since the 1979 revolution, announced Brig. Gen. Hossein Rahimi, the Tehran police chief.

For nearly 38 years, Iranian women have faced detentions and prosecutions under the "Islamic" dress code rule that barred women from wearing nail polish, heavy makeup or loose headscarves.

“Based on a society-oriented, educational approach, the police will not arrest those who don’t respect Islamic values,” Gen. Rahimi said, according to the reports from the country’s official Islamic Republic News Agency. “It will instead educate them.”

The women found guilty of breaching the code will attend police structured classes on morality. However, repeated violation would lead to legal consequences, he added.

There are more than 100 centers in Tehran where “education” sessions have been given to nearly 8000 people over the code violation. It was not specified by Gen. Rahimi as to when the new guidelines were introduced.

The statement from the police chief has marked a shift from his predecessor, General Hossein Sajedinia. Last year, 7000 undercover "morality" cops were deployed by Sajedinia just to confront cases of "bad hijab" - a blanket term used for women not dressed according to Islamic code.

In 2015, 40,000 such cases were dealt according to Tehran’s traffic police officials.

As part of the Islamic rule imposed in the country for the past four decades, Iranian women are required to cover their heads. However, many women have tried to defy the sexist law. Iranian activist and a journalist, Masih Alinejad is among these women.

Back in June, she started the hashtag "#WhiteWednesdays," a campaign to raise her voice against the unjust rule. Iranian women supported the movement by posting their pictures on social media wearing white clothes on Wednesdays.

Alinejad shared the pictures on the Facebook page of her website "My Stealthy Freedom." In some images, women were even seen taking off their head scarves calling for an end to the mandatory hijab.

Responding to the recent development, Alinejad said Iranian officials need to understand that how a woman dresses up should be of no concern to them.

“This is a small victory but a victory nevertheless. But our true victory is when compulsory hijab is abolished,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The rule might have eased but the core issue; i.e. Iranian authorities schooling women on what to wear, remains the same. . Women have all the right to make their choices and live their lives according to their will. Educating them on their choices and not arresting them might be a step in the right direction but it's certainly not a viable solution.

