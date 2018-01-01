Record Number Of Women Are Eyeing The Position For Governor This Year

In 1994, the highest number of female candidates was capped to just 34 in the year 1994. This year’s number is more than double that amount.

I'm running for Governor because I’m looking around at the Michigan my kids are growing up in and I know we deserve better. https://t.co/fohYAoe1Ey pic.twitter.com/gfXQJfxhrE — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 2, 2018

In Michigan, 79 women — a record breaking number — are expected to run for governor as mid-term elections approach, according to Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University.

The number of women running in the elections includes 49 Democrats and 30 Republicans. This might turn the tables as state and local elections in November unveiled positive results for women and minorities.

Michigan doctor wants to be the first Muslim governor in US history https://t.co/Pc7ZD4DkOt — Justin Wedes (@justinwedes) December 31, 2017

.@washingtonpost profiled @gretchenwhitmer's campaign for Michigan governor in a story highlighting increasing numbers of female candidates for states' top office https://t.co/i7gURPKpKZ — Lindsay VanHulle (@LindsayVanHulle) January 2, 2018

These mid-term elections will be significant, particularly in Michigan, because the state has the largest number of women ever running for governor.

"In this cycle, the most surprising thing is how sustained the energy is, and the enthusiasm. I was always a little concerned that maybe we’d get numbed to everything that’s happening, the enthusiasm would wane, and it hasn’t for a second. A lot of it is being organized by and sustained by women,” said Gretchen Whitmer, the leading Democratic candidate who is one of the 79 women participating.

Uptil now, 39 women have served as governor in 28 states. In 1975, Democratic candidate Ella Grasso was the first woman ever who was elected as the governor on in her own right in Connecticut. Three of the previously elected female governors replaced their husbands, meanwhile 11 women got a chance to work as a governor due to constitutional succession. However, despite a dreadfully low number, current candidates are hopeful and enthusiastic for their victory in midterm elections.

According to director of the Center for American Women and Politics, Debbie Walsh, most people think women are well fashioned to stay on legislative positions since they have ability to work with others. She also said voters often view women as "well-suited for legislatures, where it is collaborative. It runs up against the stereotype to see women as the chief decider, the place where the buck stops."

Since the presidential election day, EMILY’s List, an American political action committee that aims to help elect pro-choice Democratic female candidates to office, has seen "a tremendous outpouring of women who are raising their hands and saying they want to run," said Stephanie Schriock, president of the organization. "We’ve never seen anything like this. It is a truly transformational moment. It’s not just Trump’s victory motivating women to run, it’s also Clinton’s loss. I met so many women before the election with tears in their eyes about how important this victory was going to be," she said.

While as many as 79 women are participating for the position of governor, it will solely depend upon the primary elections to determine how this inflow of participation keeps up in the general elections.

