Women’s March Organizers Plan Two-Day March Against The NRA

The two-day march will begin on Friday at the NRA headquarters in Virginia and end at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., the following day.

The organizers of the historical nationwide Women’s March on Washington are keeping the resistance alive with a two-day march planned for July 14-15 to protest the National Rifle Association.

Three social justice crusaders, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez, have been fighting against police brutality and calling for stronger gun control measures for several years, respectively, and as a unit, Alternet reports.

This week’s action — which involves a march from the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. — was sparked by the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who faced charges for the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile, and a recent NRA recruitment video released on Facebook that encouraged people to arm themselves against protesters.

The NRA received backlash from all sides, including proud gun owners, for the divisive rhetoric expressed in their video. However, after Mallory wrote an open letter to the organization asking them to remove the clip, they published a brand new video targeting her and several other progressive spearheads.

Protesters will kick off their demonstration on Friday with a rally outside of the NRA headquarters before beginning their 17-mile trek to D.C.

Upon reaching their destination, they will regroup outside of the Department of Justice.

According to their official Women's March website, the organizers have three demands that they are calling on the NRA to oblige, which include:

1. Take down the recent irresponsible and dangerous advertisement videos from all social platforms immediately. 2. Issue an apology to the American people for the video that suggests armed violence against communities of color, progressives, and anyone who does not agree with this Administration's policies. 3. Make a statement to defend Philando Castile's Second Amendment right to own a firearm and demand the Department of Justice indict the police officer who killed him for exercising his Second Amendment right and his privilege as a licensed concealed carry permit holder. This call is clearly in line with the mission and purpose of the NRA as an organization that purports to be the lobby and defender of the right to bear arms.

What they are asking of the NRA is not only reasonable, but morally right. If this action successfully leads to an indictment of Yanez by the DOJ, it will spark a glimmer of hope that our criminal justice system isn't a complete failure and it will prove that there is great power in protest.

