© Flickr user Molly Adams

Women’s March Organizers Plan Two-Day March Against The NRA

by
Cierra Bailey
The two-day march will begin on Friday at the NRA headquarters in Virginia and end at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., the following day.

NYPD officers detain women's march organizer Tamika Mallory during a demonstration

The organizers of the historical nationwide Women’s March on Washington are keeping the resistance alive with a two-day march planned for July 14-15 to protest the National Rifle Association.

Three social justice crusaders, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez, have been fighting against police brutality and calling for stronger gun control measures for several years, respectively, and as a unit, Alternet reports.

Read More: Anti-Fascist Protesters Indict Fox News In 100 Hour-Long Demonstration

This week’s action — which involves a march from the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. — was sparked by the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who faced charges for the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile, and a recent NRA recruitment video released on Facebook that encouraged people to arm themselves against protesters.

The NRA received backlash from all sides, including proud gun owners, for the divisive rhetoric expressed in their video. However, after Mallory wrote an open letter to the organization asking them to remove the clip, they published a brand new video targeting her and several other progressive spearheads.

Protesters will kick off their demonstration on Friday with a rally outside of the NRA headquarters before beginning their 17-mile trek to D.C.

Upon reaching their destination, they will regroup outside of the Department of Justice. 

According to their official Women's March website, the organizers have three demands that they are calling on the NRA to oblige, which include: 

1. Take down the recent irresponsible and dangerous advertisement videos from all social platforms immediately.

2. Issue an apology to the American people for the video that suggests armed violence against communities of color, progressives, and anyone who does not agree with this Administration's policies.

3. Make a statement to defend Philando Castile's Second Amendment right to own a firearm and demand the Department of Justice indict the police officer who killed him for exercising his Second Amendment right and his privilege as a licensed concealed carry permit holder. This call is clearly in line with the mission and purpose of the NRA as an organization that purports to be the lobby and defender of the right to bear arms.

What they are asking of the NRA is not only reasonable, but morally right. If this action successfully leads to an indictment of Yanez by the DOJ, it will spark a glimmer of hope that our criminal justice system isn't  a complete failure and it will prove that there is great power in protest. 

Read More: More Than 80,000 Websites And Users Join Forces To Save Net Neutrality

Banner/thumbnail credit: Flickr user Molly Adams 

Tags:
anti police violence day of action gun control debate gun control reforms gun politics in the united states national rifle association nra ad campaign nra guns nra recruitment video progressivism protests in us social justice us politics womens rights womens rights groups
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.