Wonder Woman's Support For Israel's War On Gaza Makes Her A Hypocrite

While showing her blind support for the Israeli Defense Forces' offensive that killed thousands of innocent Palestinians, actress Gal Gadot urged her followers to "coexist."

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who plays Wonder Woman on the big screen, was in the news in 2014 for her open support of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Now, her 2014 comments regarding Israel's disproportionate attacks against Gaza are coming back to haunt her in Lebanon, as the government has barred her film from playing in the country's theaters.

Operation Protective Edge was an Israeli military operation launched in July 2014 after three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and murdered. Following the incident, Israel went after Hamas militant members, prompting them to fire rockets at Israel.

Despite the lack of major injuries or even fatalities triggered by the rockets coming from Gaza, Israel's offensive following Hamas' response killed more than 2,100 Palestinians — including 578 children — putting the country's preference for the collective punishment approach in the spotlight.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/leyLoVRpEw Operation Protective Edge Displaces More Gazans: Rockets and Revenge — Trunk Monkey (@TheOriginal_TM) May 23, 2017

Still, Gadot uploaded an incredibly pro-IDF post to her Facebook account in late July 2014, stating that she and her daughter were sending love and prayers to Israelis, “[e]specially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children.” In the same post, she used the hashtags "stop terror," "coexistance," and "love idf."

The Tel Aviv native served as a combat trainer in the IDF for two years before being crowned Miss Israel at 18, so that might explain her ongoing support for the organization.

Still, the fact she showed support for an operation that targeted civilians while urging all to “coexist” shows she might not be entirely aware of how the IDF operates — unless, of course, she is being hypocritical.

Wasting ammunition, relying on bad intelligence assessments, and showing lack of preparedness, the IDF also demonstrated they're still incapable of effectively targeting attackers who hide themselves amid the civilian population during the 2014 operation. As a result, thousands of innocent Palestinians who had nothing to do with Hamas' rockets lost everything they had.

If Gadot is serious about “coexistence,” then showing her support for a poorly-executed mission that resulted in nothing but death and destruction isn't the best way to go about it.