Trump’s Child Care Plan Would Only Save Working Class Americans $5

A family of four living in Trump’s swing counties will get $5.55 per year while the one living on the Upper East Side in Manhattan would get $7,329.

During his contentious election campaign, President Donald Trump promised to reduce the exorbitant cost of child care once in office.

With the help of his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, the business mogul even put forward an affordable child care plan, claiming it would allow working class Americans to deduct what they spend up to a certain cap.

However, since assuming the presidency, Trump has failed to do much for the people who voted for him.

In fact, much like his administration’s federal budget and health care repeal proposals, the commander-in-chief’s child care plan would only benefit the rich, instead of the poor and middle-income families who can barely afford such services and are in dire need to assistance.

Progressive policy think tank the Center for American Progress recently published an analysis showing how Trump’s much-touted child care tax credit not only failed to make the impact he promised it would, but that it also won’t do much for the families of his supporters.

The study identified swing counties as those in Midwest, northern Plain and Appalachia, where the vote margin swung at least 15 percent from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

“A typical family with two young children in Trump swing counties would only net $5.55 under Trump’s plan, even after spending $6,037 on child care. To get a bigger net benefit, a middle-class family would have to spend much more on child care than they can currently afford,” said the think tank. “Since the benefit comes at the end of the year on a tax return, only families that can already afford expensive child care will be able to effectively deduct the expenses.

"The Trump plan is too little, too late — it asks middle-class families to pay thousands of dollars in child care costs up front and wait until the following year for a tiny refund.”

Yes. A family of four in Trump’s swing counties, the very people who elected him, would only get $5.55 per year under his child care plan.

To put it simply, the proposal is actually a tax measure, which means the government does not pay for the child care and neither does it provide a family the subsidy to contract its own. Instead, a family would have to spend money in order to get some back in the form of a tax deduction — given that it makes less than $250,000 (or $500,000 for couples).

Moreover, considering a typical family in these counties make about $68,500 a year and spend about $6,000 on child care, receiving $5 per year is not going to be much of a help.

In comparison, an average family of four living on the Upper East Side in Manhattan would get $7,329 in benefits — meaning the rich would get more money than the working class, because under Trump’s plan, you need to spend more in order to get more.

“The mismatch in timing really leaves out a whole lot of families. This assumes that everybody can already afford it and they just need a little bit of a discount on next year’s tax bill,” Rasheed Malik, the study co-author and a policy analyst at the Center for American Progress, told Think Progress. “But the families who can almost afford quality childcare are not going to be helped by this because you will essentially have to spend thousands upfront and wait until March or April of the following year to get your couple hundred dollars.”