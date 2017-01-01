World Refugee Day: Quick Facts About Global Refugee Crisis

According to a UN report, in 2016, a record number of 65.6 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes pertaining to violence and persecution.

June 20 is world refugee day. The UNICF released a report about refugees that showed an increase of 300,000 people from the end of 2015. It also mentioned that a record number of 65.6 million people were forced to flee their homes last year because of war and persecution.

The record number includes 22.5 million refugees, 40.3 million internally displaced people and 2.8 million asylum seekers. This is "the highest figure since we started recording these figures", UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters ahead of the report launch.

"By any measure, this is an unacceptable number, and it speaks louder than ever to the need for solidarity and common purpose in preventing and resolving crises," he said.

According to the report, more than half of the 22.5 million global refugees were children. By the end of 2016, Syrians were the largest refugee population with 12 million people. After six years of war, 5.5 million people fled the war torn zone for safety, including a large group of refugees totaling up to 825,000 people last year.

However, Syria is not the country facing the worst refugee crisis. The fastest-growing refugee crisis is happening in South Sudan.

The UN refugee chief showed alarming concerns over the swiftly deteriorating situation in South Sudan. He said the situation in South Sudan was currently the world's "fastest growing refugee crisis and displacement crisis", including more than 1.2 million people with disabilities.

3.7 million Sudanese people left their homes after the conditions of fighting food shortage in the country created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

According to a report released yesterday by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), conflicts have 7.7 million Colombians, 4.7 million Afghans and 4.2 million Iraqis. Despite the hardships of fleeing with anything to their possession, “they never lose their dreams for their children or their desire to better our world,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. “They ask for little – only our support in their time of greatest need and our solidarity.”

And, although a massive focus is displayed by European nations for solving the refugee crisis, it is the poorer countries that have held the refugee population. Pakistan hosts 1.4 million refugees, which is the second largest number in the world after Turkey, which is home to 2.9 million global refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Lebanon hosts 1 million refugees, Iran hosts 979,400, Uganda hosts 940,800 and Ethiopia hosts 791,600 refugees.