GOP Senator Repeatedly Dodges Question On Pre-Existing Conditions

"I’m trying to get you to answer the question that I asked,” MSNBC's Katy Tur told Sen. John Barrasso after he avoided answering her health care question.

MSNBC host Katy Tur had a difficult time trying to get Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) to answer her question regarding a health care repeal bill.

While it’s no secret that Republicans are hell-bent on repealing the Affordable Care Act, they continue to insist that they will be replacing it with something better.

However, that has yet to be seen as the various versions of “Trumpcare” and other Republican-backed bills all seem to leave most Americans without coverage and drastically increased costs.

One such piece of legislation is the Graham-Cassidy bill which Barrasso and Tur were discussing in an interview when Tur asked the senator if people with pre-existing conditions in Wyoming would be able to afford insurance under the proposed bill.

Barrasso struggled to answer the simple question, presumably, because he knows that the cost of health insurance would actually skyrocket under the bill.

“The costs have gone up already under Obamacare, Katy, so much that people can’t afford it,” Barrasso replied, shifting the focus to bashing the Affordable Care Act rather than answering the question.

Tur doubled down on her question, urging Barrasso to respond. "I’m trying to get you to answer the question that I asked,” she said.

After posing the question again and still receiving no answer, Tur — clearly exasperated — retorted, “That’s not what I asked, senator.”

They ended the interview with an exchange of pleasantries after Tur thanked him for answering about Obamacare — a topic that she did not ask him about.

Evading questions about their health care plans has been a strategy used all too often by Republicans.

In fact, Barrasso's behavior is reminiscent of several of his colleagues who literally ran away from reporters back in May to avoid answering whether they had actually read the version of the American Healthcare Act that they were about to vote on.

Apparently, these politicians don't believe strongly in transparency.

