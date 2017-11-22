Twitter Bots, Fake Accounts Are Trying To Hush Up News From Yemen

A Yemen-focused journalist blocked about 9,000 Twitter bots in just a few hours. This issue has been going on since May — and increasing.

This is something the Yemen Twitterati have been facing since May. But in the last two weeks the bots/fake accounts following me have reached ridiculous proportions. I've blocked nearly 9,000 so far. This is just from the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/1cCbMxLVYG — Iona Craig????? ???? (@ionacraig) November 21, 2017

Twitter bots and fake accounts by the thousands are preventing information about the Yemen crisis from being known to the world, according to activists and journalists.

Iona Craig, an independent journalists focusing on Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries alleged she had to block 9000 bots on Twitter in just a space of a few hours.

That’s a problem because a huge number of Twitter bots and fake accounts can damage an account’s credibility and even force Twitter to block the user, in some extreme cases.

Craig has condemned the humanitarian crisis in Yemen that is a result of Saudi-led coalition’s military campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country.

The Irish-British reporter said the targeting of Yemen-focused Twitterati started in May but now has reached “ridiculous proportions.” She did not suggest who was behind the cyberattacks, however, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. are accused of being behind the fake accounts.

Ksa. They would first delete our tweets. Now they send bots. If you have many bots following you, twitter suspects your account & you suffer repurcusions. — FreeHishamOmeisy (@centuro33) November 22, 2017

Must be these guys pic.twitter.com/2ovPGUTrIl — Just Another Egg (@feggnews) November 21, 2017

And she is not the only one who is facing this problem.

Other journalists, activists and academics reporting about the war-torn Middle Eastern country have complained of abnormally high numbers of fake accounts in recent months.

In July, Sana’a-based political analyst and Craig’s friend, Hisham al-Omeisy tweeted fake bots were following the accounts of several non-profit workers in Yemen.

Got tip that iNGOs working in #Yemen having same problem of surge in fake followers. Checked their followers, found accts I already blocked! pic.twitter.com/EW0MMoO6vl — Hisham Al-Omeisy (@omeisy) July 21, 2017

Al-Omeisy said he suspected something fishy was going on after he discovered a spike in his Twitter followers who had Arabic handles, while he tweets in English.

The humanitarian, who has a huge fan following on Twitter and is described as the “most famous Yemeni in the Western world,” was reportedly kidnapped by Houthi rebels in August, allegedly over his damning interviews in western media about the Yemen crisis.

Rasha Jarhum, founder of “Peace Track Initiative” that reports humanitarian situation in Yemen, was also targeted.

Yemeni activists have been targeted by fake follower bots. I have over 200 per day following me. @thatisabot happy to share my blocked list. pic.twitter.com/wzG0I1J9ZT — Rasha Jarhum ??? (@RashaJarhum) July 18, 2017

In July, Marc Owen Jones, a lecturer at Exeter University, identified a separate but similar issue on social media. He stated on his blog that automated bots had been programmed to use the Yemen hashtag to promote the notion of Iranian influence in the country, a recurrent theme in the Arabian Peninsula politics.

He speculated the anti-Iranian messages may be linked to Saudi24, a channel linked to “state rhetoric.”

Once again, the #Saudi Twittosphere proves how easy it is to game trends... pic.twitter.com/OUPQwjZjlu — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) November 22, 2017

Recently, he also found how Saudi fake accounts boosted a pro-Saudi tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Graphs, How Pro Saudi Twitter Bots Boost Trumps Ego (and his retweet count). I have compiled a bewildering, uncensored & illicit array of graphs to show how @realDonaldTrump 's pro-King Salman tweet was amplified by bots. https://t.co/RS7jDxKquK #Bots #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/lI46voZEeO — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) November 13, 2017

Jones found thousands of retweets came from accounts that were created on the same day and had almost identical content. The accounts were tracked to the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

There have been accusations that Saudi-linked fake accounts have been involved in burying criticism of the country’s foreign policy and promoting sectarianism. At this time, however, there is little concrete proof that Saudi Arabia or its allies are behind the Twitter fake accounts. But it’s clear that whoever it is, wants to silence the news about the Yemeni suffering.

