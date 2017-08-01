© Alejandro Alvarez via Reuters

Twitter Users Are Naming And Shaming White Supremacists, Neo Nazis

by
editors
Cole White of Berkeley, who was photographed in Charlottesville over the weekend, lost his job at a hot dog restaurant after Twitter users identified him.

white nationalists clash

Following the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, which began with scores of white supremacists descending upon the streets chanting slogans of white nationalism to protest the removal of a statue depicting Confederate General Robert E. Lee and ended with the death of a 32-year-old anti-racism protester, people on the internet have begun to identify those who attended the neo-Nazi rally.

The smug faces of “Unite the Right” marchers holding tiki-torches and yelling anti-Semitic slurs went viral on social media over the weekend, prompting Twitter users to name and shame the attendees.

A Twitter account named @YesYoureRacist, which has beenidentifying racists since 2012, took the helm of the crowdsourced movement and began asking internet users for their help exposing those who proudly affiliated themselves with the violent far-right.

#YesYoureRacist soon began to trend on Twitter and people actually began to ID those photographed at the march.

A man named Cole White, who worked at a Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley, California, was among the first white supremacists to be publicly shamed.

White was later fired from his job.

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog,” the restaurant chain said in a statement. “The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone.”

Using the hashtag #GoodNightAltRight, @YesYoureRacistcontinued to expose a number of Charlottesville marchers.

“I’ve been using this account to call out racists on Twitter in real life for nearly five years,” the anonymous owner of @YesYoureRacist told the BuzzFeed News. “So when all of these photos started popping up from the torch rally Friday night and the alt-right march on Saturday, I figured it was only natural that I would continue to call them out.”

Meanwhile, a marcher identified as Peter Cvjetanovic, 20,tried to frantically backtrack after being exposed as one of the white supremacist marchers.

Speaking to KTVN, Cvjetanovic insisted he is not the “angry racist” being portrayed in a viral photo of him carrying a torch at therally and that he traveled from Reno only to protest the removal of the Confederate statue.

“I came to this march for the message that white European culture has a right to be here just like every other culture,” he continued, trying to defend his actions. “It is not perfect; there are flaws to it, of course. However I do believe that the replacement of the statue will be the slow replacement of white heritage within the United States and the people who fought and defended and built their homeland. Robert E Lee is a great example of that. He wasn’t a perfect man, but I want to honor and respect what he stood for during his time.”

To put it simply, Cvjetanovic and others like him wanted to honor and respect all the worst parts of American history – most importantly the time they treated African Americans as slaves, denying them of their basic human rights. They want to live in the past, when racial equality was a mere dream.

Charlottesville City Police has arrested James Alex Fields Jr., 20, for allegedly plowing his vehicle into a crowd of activists protesting bigotry and killing a woman identified as Heather Heyer. At least19 people were injured as well.

Read More
President Trump, Just Say The Words ‘White Supremacist Terrorism’

Thumbnail/Banner: Alejandro Alvarez via Reuters

Tags:
alt right cole white general robert e joshua roberts kukluxklan nazi neo nazi racial segregation racism twitter united states white nationalism white supremacists white supremacy white supremacy racism
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.