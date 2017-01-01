Yiannopoulos And Spencer Kicked Out Of Bar For Making The Nazi Salute

“Halfway through the song, I see, from behind the stage, about 15 arms go up in the salute,” a witness said.

Last spring, in the last hours of the night, white supremacists Richard Spencer and Milo Yiannopoulos, walked into a karaoke bar in Dallas. Yiannopoulos took the mic, and started belting out a patriotic song.

The shaky video captured the duo’s escapade then moved to Spencer, who can be seen making the Nazi salute. A bartender kicked the neo-Nazis afterward.

The video was released by BuzzFeed News and is a part of its investigation into the role of Yiannopoulos and Spencer in bringing white supremacy into mainstream culture.

The Observer headed to One Nostalgia Tavern to talk to the bartenders who were present on the night Spencer and his crew openly pledged allegiance to Nazi ideology.

Amiti Perry, the interviewee, confirmed that Spencer and his squad were dressed alike, in pastels and the Chad haircut.

"It was around 1 a.m. when [Yiannopoulos, Spencer and friends] came into the bar. It was very odd because they all had the same haircut," Amiti Perry said. "I had no idea who Richard Spencer was. I had no idea that was Milo. In fact, I had no idea that was Milo until today."

The Observer’s investigation did not turn up records of a rally in Dallas area that day.

Their behavior, recalled by Amiti, confirms the kind of ideology they promote. None of the men present tipped for his drink.

"They started 'America the Beautiful,' and I looked at my co-workers and said 'This is odd,'" Perry said. "Then all of the sudden, halfway through the song, I see, from behind the stage, about 15 arms go up in the salute."

Perry recalled “losing it,” like any decent person would. She got on to the stage and told them, in no unclear terms, that they were not welcome there. The group then tried to gang up on her. Yiannopoulos got in her face and was trying to arouse the crowd. The group started to chant “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Some of Perri’s male colleagues had to intervene to scare the boys away. When they left, they were shouting “make America white again.”

Meanwhile, this account contradicts Milo’s paltry excuse, who tried to place the blame squarely on Spencer and others, saying he could not see his mates’ Nazi salute due to his “severe myopia.”

"We had that experience. It was crazy and weird, you know, it felt like the Twilight Zone," Perry said.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Jim Bourg