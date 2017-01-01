10-Year-Old Boy Invents Device To Save Babies From Dying In Hot Cars

Bishop Curry, a 10-year-old Texas boy, put his clever mind to work solving a tragic and preventable summer problem: children overheating in cars.

After an infant died from overheating in a minivan not far from his house, 10-year-old Bishop Curry put his inventor's mind to work.

He developed a small device that resembles a Lego block, but attaches to a car seat and blows out cool air when it becomes too hot inside the vehicle. It would also have an antenna to alert the parents and authorities. He calls his invention the "Oasis."

The Independent reported that at least 712 children have died in the United States since 1998 from heatstroke after being left in a car for too long. The risk of infants dying in hot cars increases in states like Texas, where Curry is from.

"We live in Texas where hot car deaths are far too common," the boy's father wrote on a GoFundMe page that has helped raise money for his son's project.

Curry told reporters that he had submitted a patent for his device and he hopes it will be approved this year. His family already has a number of potential manufacturers lined up to make their son's dream a profitable and life-saving reality. Through the GoFundMe campaign, they were able to raise over $20,000 to aid in the device's development.

Curry said he plans to spend much of his summer vacation honing his invention, and perhaps he'll even come up with a few more.

"I really dream to have lots of inventions that save many lives," Curry said.

That's a remarkable dream, and we will be rooting for this young inventor as he changes the world.