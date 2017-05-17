Young Republicans Are Abandoning The GOP To Become Democrats

Nearly a quarter of young Republicans have left the GOP since 2015, not to become Libertarian or Independent, but to become Democrat.

The GOP may control Congress, and the president may be a pseudo-Republican tyrant, but the future of America is a liberal one.

A recent report by the Pew Research Center shows that, over a 15-month period stretching from December 2015 through the 2016 presidential campaign and into March 2017, about 10 percent of Republicans and Democrats switched to the other major political party. Of this group, people under the age of 30 were most likely to "defect."

According the poll, 9 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP. However, 23 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning people within that same age bracket became, and currently remain, Democrats.

"Young Republicans were the most likely to bail on their party over the past year" –@washingtonpost on our new study https://t.co/TmWMftyBNy pic.twitter.com/ImC97xdeGr — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 17, 2017

Among the total amount of former Republicans, 84 percent expressed a negative view of President Donald Trump. In stark contrast, 84 percent of those who consistently identify as Republican or Republican-leaning are happy with the president's job thus far.

While the poll found that people who are less politically engaged are more likely to change party alliances, there is no data showing that young Republicans-turned-Democrats won't be an asset to a more inclusive and equal American future. A vote goes a long way toward change, and with the Democratic Party beefed up by nearly a quarter, there is ample opportunity to take back Congress in 2018 and the White House in 2020.

However, some serious work needs to be done.

The Republican Party is in disarray, but the Democratic Party has it's own demons. Corruption is a human tendency more than it is a political one, and so if the Democratic Party is to evolve and truly become "for the people" then it must allow itself to be designed by the people. That includes its diverse base and its new, formerly Republican members.

What this poll shows, above all else, is that America's future depends on elevating its diverse voice rather than shutting it out. The Democratic Party can't just rely on the numbers, it has to put forth the effort to reform and engage. Otherwise, 2016 won't be all the Democratic establishment will lose. They'll lose America, too.