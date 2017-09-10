YouTube Star PewDiePie Calls Opponent The N-Word During Live Stream

Even after losing a lucrative Disney contract over anti-Semitic content, popular YouTube star Felix Kjellberg does not seem to have learned his lesson.

PewDiePie, the biggest YouTuber, on his livestream: 'What a fucking n-word'. pic.twitter.com/mISevBEn4T — THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) September 10, 2017

It looks like PewDiePie, one of the most popular celebrities online, cannot keep his racist self in check – or learn from his past mistakes for that matter.

Felix Kjellberg, a 27-year-old Swede with over 57 million YouTube subscribers, has had a rather controversial year. First, he lost a lucrative deal with Disney over the use of anti-Semitic content and repeated references to Nazis in his videos after he paid a Sri Lanka-based group of men to hold up a sign that read “Death to All Jews” and an apparent Jesus-impersonator to say, “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.”

At the time, the internet star said he was not a white supremacist or neo-Nazi and defended the clips saying he only created them to show the world the kind of things people will do for money.

However, after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Kjellberg vowed he would no longer be making Nazi or white supremacist jokes.

Ironically, he does not seem to have learned his lesion and is back to making racist comments – this time targeting the African-American community.

The Swedish internet celebrity was live streaming himself playing the "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" game when he launched into an expletive-filled rant.

“What a f****** n*****,” the YouTuber exclaimed. “Jeez, oh my god. What the f***? Sorry, but what the f***? What a f****** a******. I don't mean that in a bad way."

Although he tried to laugh it off and his co-broadcaster tried to make light of the moment by asserting Kjellberg has a “weird filter” because he is foreign, there is just no excuse for racism. Moreover, for all those who have watching PewDiePie for years now will know fairly well that his fluency is English is not an issue at all.

The video, although removed from YouTube, is being widely circulated on social media, with people slamming not only PewDiePie for his use of racial slur but also those who are standing up to defend him.

People defending Pewdiepie don't seem to realize they're actually claiming that video games make you more racist — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) September 10, 2017

If you believe PewDiePie isn't racist because we all "slip up" and use slurs, you're admitting your an idiot as well as a racist. #PewDiePie — Adam (@scorpiusjones) September 10, 2017

"Pewdiepie is not racist it's just a word"



HE IS A GROWN MAN WHO NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR HIM pic.twitter.com/znjIjcmM4a — blue (@teddybear_boi) September 11, 2017

pewdiepie has been over for a while,,, there is a giant difference between dark and 'edgy' humor and being blatantly racist and antisemitic — paris (@pepperplier) September 10, 2017

gamers trying to hide the fact that pewdiepie is a racist pic.twitter.com/bBxCKUGaju — ً (@hwangcuIt) September 11, 2017

While it is unclear if YouTube is going to take any action, at least one prominent game developer has already announced to file a takedown against the YouTuber.

Sean Vanaman, the co-founder of Campo Santo game studio and co-director of the popular game “Firewatch,” has prohibited PewDiePie from use his company’s games in future videos.

“I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make,” Vanaman wrote on Twitter. “He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry.”

Freedom of speech is freedom of prosecution

His stream is not commentary, it is ad growth for his brand

Our game on his channel =endorsement — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017

