Yuli Gurriel Escapes World Series Ban Despite Making Racist Gesture

Yuli Gurriel, the first Basemen of Houston Astros, has been banned from five games after he was caught making a racist gesture and uttering a racial slur at another player.

After hitting a home run against Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Yu Darvish, who is of Iranian and Japanese descent, Gurriel slanted his eyes using his fingers. The offensive gesture, which is used to mock people of Asian descent, was caught on camera.

Gurriel, who is Cuban, later apologized for the gesture as well as for his use of the word “Chinito”, a Spanish word often use derogatorily towards Asians. He also clarified to ESPN that “Chinito” was a normal word to use for Asians in Cuba, and did not carry any racist undertones in his use.

Darvish seems to have forgiven Gurriel, even as he maintained that the gesture was wrong. In a tweet, he asked the public to learn from the incident, and move on.

As for Gurriel, he has been banned from five games in 2018, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Saturday. However, he has managed to escape a World Series ban.

either suspend him during the World Series or don’t suspend him at all. this is some half-ass bullshit. https://t.co/6Cu8BdNAgf — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) October 28, 2017

There seems to be no urgency in penalizing Gurriel for his racist gesture, as Manfred announced he will continue to play the World Series games. Manfred maintains Gurriel has been allowed to play the World Series because he felt that any dismissal at this point will be tantamount to punishing the entire team.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters