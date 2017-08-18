New Bill Calls For Trump To Be Examined By Mental Health Experts

The bill invokes the 25th Amendment, which gives the vice president and eight Cabinet members the authority to unilaterally force the president from office.

A new bill introduced in the House of Representatives would oblige President Donald Trump to undergo a mental health exam to ascertain if he is fit to run the country.

The bill was introduced on Friday by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

The bill invokes the 25th Amendment that calls upon Vice President Mike Pence and the members of the Cabinet to remove Trump and replace him with the vice president if the mental health experts deem him “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Does the president suffer from early stage dementia?” asked Lofgren in a statement announcing the bill. “Has emotional disorder so impaired the president that he is unable to discharge his duties. Is the president mentally and emotionally stable?”

Although Lofgren from California’s 19th district is not a psychologist, her argument was premised on the fact that to date, the commander-in-chief has not released a mental health report.

It seems like Lofgren’s language implies there is “something wrong” with Trump if he refuses to condemn Nazis.

Something is seriously wrong with President Trump. Why can't he just condemn Nazis? Unscripted words today show who he really is. Shameful! — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) August 16, 2017

Lofgren doesn’t expect the bill to pass, obviously.

However, she hopes the introduction of the bill “will stimulate conversation,” adding the commander-in-chief would get the evaluation if “he cares about the country.”

“If it was a physical ailment, you would be getting the advice of doctors,” she told Mercury News. “The same thing should be true to take a look at his stability here.”

