7 Times David Bowie Owned The World

David Bowie, the man who gave the world "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", died of cancer at the age of 69.

Bowie was a rock legend whose music is the stuff history is made of. He taunted the world with his daring displays of sexuality and glittering costumes and fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 18 months before death laid its claim on him.

Born David Jones in the Brixton area of south London, Bowie took up the saxophone at 13. He shot to fame in Europe with 1969's "Space Oddity".

But it was Bowie's 1972 portrayal of a doomed bisexual alien rock star, Ziggy Stardust, that propelled him to global stardom. Bowie and Ziggy, wearing outrageous costumes, makeup and bright orange hair, took the rock world by storm.

