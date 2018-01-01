What’s Inside This Year’s Over-The-Top Oscar Goody Bags?

Sex toys, rounder cleavage and a 10-day trip to the Holy Land are just some of the gifts included in 2016’s record-setting Oscar “swag bag.”

Even if Leonardo DiCaprio fails to win the coveted golden statue this year, he won’t go home empty handed — thanks to the Oscars’ tradition of handing out over-the-top expensive “swag bags” to celebrities who are already quite rich and famous.

The 2016 gift basket is worth a record-setting $232,000, almost 30% higher than last year’s $160,000 bag. It includes, among other stuff, a 10-day, $55,000 trip to Israel, a Japanese walking tour worth $45,000, a roll of Joseph’s Toiletries luxury toilet paper that is sold for $275 as well as a $1,900 Vampire breast lift treatment, which uses a woman's own blood to achieve “rounder cleavage.”

"To be part of the film industry's biggest night on any level is thrilling," said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company that puts the bags together. "We always look forward to introducing standout entertainers to an array of companies with fabulous gifts to share."

Although the goody bags are notorious for being obscenely expensive, receiving them may not be as exciting as it may sound since, under the U.S. tax code, those gifts are taxable and celebs can expect an IRS Form 1099.

Even if they don’t accept the swag or donate it to charity, they still have to report it on their tax return, Forbes noted last year.

