© Reuters, Mike Blake

Kobe Bryant Joins Long List Of Alleged Rapists Who Have Won An Oscar

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Former NBA player Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for “Dear Basketball.” In 2003, he was accused of raping a 19-year-old in a hotel room.

Kobe Bryant

At the height of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, Hollywood once again proved it has a long way to go when it comes to castigating rich, influential men accused of rape and sexual misconduct.

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant joined the long list of Oscar winners who have been accused of sexual assault after winning an award for his animated short film “Dear Basketball,” based on the poem he wrote in 2015 announcing his retirement — and needless to say, people were outraged with Hollywood’s blatant display of hypocrisy.

Even though the 90th Academy Awards began with host Jimmy Kimmel specifically celebrating the movement empowering sexual abuse victims not just in Hollywood but in every profession across the world, the night ended with an alleged rapist winning an Oscar.

As Think Progress reported, the former basketball star was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old. The alleged victim used to work at the hotel Bryant was staying at ahead of his knee surgery. The young woman, who was later victim-blamed for going into the player’s room, reportedly left the room five minutes later, looking disheveled and with blood on her underwear.

At the time, Bryant admitted he had cheated on his wife, though insisted the sexual encounter was consensual.  

 

Nearly 15 months later, all the charges were dropped and Bryant went on to play basketball, visibly unscathed from the scandal.

It is important to mention the 39-year-old is the first NBA player ever to win an Oscar.

“I mean, as basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” he said during his acceptance speech, taking a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s infamous comments.

Understandably so, social media users had a lot to say about Bryant’s Academy Award win, which proved once again that time is still not up for alleged sexual predators in the Hollywood.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
SNL Spoofs Oscars With Sexual Misconduct Awards: The Grabbies

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mike Blake

Tags:
academy awards awards entertainment kobe bryant me too movement nba news oscar awards oscars rapist sexual abuse sexual assault sexual misconduct sports times up
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.