Kobe Bryant Joins Long List Of Alleged Rapists Who Have Won An Oscar

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for “Dear Basketball.” In 2003, he was accused of raping a 19-year-old in a hotel room.

At the height of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, Hollywood once again proved it has a long way to go when it comes to castigating rich, influential men accused of rape and sexual misconduct.

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant joined the long list of Oscar winners who have been accused of sexual assault after winning an award for his animated short film “Dear Basketball,” based on the poem he wrote in 2015 announcing his retirement — and needless to say, people were outraged with Hollywood’s blatant display of hypocrisy.

Even though the 90th Academy Awards began with host Jimmy Kimmel specifically celebrating the movement empowering sexual abuse victims not just in Hollywood but in every profession across the world, the night ended with an alleged rapist winning an Oscar.

As Think Progress reported, the former basketball star was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old. The alleged victim used to work at the hotel Bryant was staying at ahead of his knee surgery. The young woman, who was later victim-blamed for going into the player’s room, reportedly left the room five minutes later, looking disheveled and with blood on her underwear.

At the time, Bryant admitted he had cheated on his wife, though insisted the sexual encounter was consensual.

Kobe Bryant's apology to the woman who accused him of rape. pic.twitter.com/ezsctMGm4N — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) March 5, 2018

Nearly 15 months later, all the charges were dropped and Bryant went on to play basketball, visibly unscathed from the scandal.

It is important to mention the 39-year-old is the first NBA player ever to win an Oscar.

“I mean, as basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” he said during his acceptance speech, taking a dig at Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s infamous comments.

Understandably so, social media users had a lot to say about Bryant’s Academy Award win, which proved once again that time is still not up for alleged sexual predators in the Hollywood.

people say that rape allegations will ruin a man’s life but here is Kobe winning an Oscar in front of my own eyes — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant joins a long line of men who have both won an Oscar & have been accused of rape. #MeToo #Oscars — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2018

Do you guys remember when Kobe Bryant was a rapist, because I do #Oscars — Justine Peres Smith (@redroomrantings) March 5, 2018

Funny the academy cheering Kobe Bryant in this era, wasn’t he an accused rapist? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) March 5, 2018

Hollywood: TIME'S UP

Also Hollywood: Congratulations to Oscar winner Kobe Bryant!!! — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 5, 2018

Didn’t watch the Oscars. However, am confused on Kobe Bryant now being an Academy award winner..What about those 2003 rape allegations? What about #timesup #metoo? Interesting, Hollywood... love the consistency! — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) March 5, 2018

Playing catch up here post-Sixers: Hollywood posturing as if #MeToo movement would prompt change & internal reflection and then handing Kobe Bryant an Oscar is really something — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant is the first accused rapist to be awarded an Oscar jk — Kevin T. Paddington (@KevinTPorter) March 5, 2018

Oscars 2018: we believe women and support #MeToo



also Oscars 2018: here’s a statue for rapist Kobe Bryant — Grant Pardee (@grantpa) March 5, 2018

NOTED RAPIST KOBE BRYANT EVERYBODY



great year for women, me too, the time is very up, etc — andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) March 5, 2018

So we're all just... ignoring the whole Kobe rape accusation thing I guess huh? — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 5, 2018

