Michael B. Jordan Pledges To Adopt Inclusion Riders In Future Projects

“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan pledged on Instagram that his production company, Outlier Society Productions, will embrace inclusion riders on all of their future projects.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” the actor wrote.

Jordan’s social media post also included a link to the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which was led by Dr. Stacy Smith. She was the first people to introduce inclusion riders as a solution to tackle white-dominated Hollywood in her 2014 op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement came after “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” actress Frances McDorrmand concluded her Oscars acceptance speech for “Best Actress” by introducing the words “inclusion rider.”

“So the whole idea of women trending, no. No trending. African-Americans trending, no. No trending. It changes now, and I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that. Right? Power in rules,” the Oscar-winner said amid loud cheers and applause. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: ‘inclusion rider.’”

During an interview backstage, McDormand described how inclusion riders will work: At least 50 percent of the cast and crew must be diverse employees.

Jordan, who is currently working on “Creed 2” to be released on Nov. 21, embraced McDormand’s wishes and became one of the prime figures trying to bring about diversity in Hollywood.

In 2016, a social media campaign called “Oscars So White” called out Hollywood’s bias and lack of minority representation.

The topic of inclusion riders has resurfaced following the success of Marvel’s blockbuster superhero movie “Black Panther,” which displayed diversity rather beautifully.

The movie not only featured a mostly black cast, but revolved around an African king in the fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

The movie’s goal was to empower the black community. Moreover, it did not just celebrate black culture but also empowered women.

Here are the social media reactions to Jordan’s announcement.

So if it reflects the true world we live in, 51% of the people will be women and 12% will be black, more than that will be Hispanic and over 60% white. — Tonya Washington (@TweetsFromTonya) March 8, 2018

doesnt mean nothing unless people actually go see the films. Women are 51% of population but still dont support female driven movies in great numbers. Business goes where the money is. Not where the race & gender are. — Jord (@Jord3058) March 8, 2018

Smart, socially conscious, talented and hot as hell. That’s a quad-threat right there — Lauren Hart (@LaurenH31307064) March 7, 2018

Thank you @michaelb4jordan for adopting the Inclusion Rider. I hope you will also include talented and trained performers-with-disabilities in your Riders. Love your work and wish you every success in your sky rocketing show business career. — Vince Staskel (@VinceStaskel) March 8, 2018

Please include people with disabilities as well. — Christy (@adanagirl) March 8, 2018

I love how symbolic this is and I feel, obtaining great people with an abundance of talent that exists. The future looks bright. — Teddy P Warren (@TeddyWarren7) March 8, 2018

