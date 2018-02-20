© Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The Clooneys Pledge $500,000 ‘March For Our Lives’ Donation

by
Alice Salles
George and Amal Clooney have both pledged to take part in and donate to the March For Our Lives anti-gun protest in the names of their two children.

You know things are getting serious when George and Amal Clooney show your cause some support.

USA Today has reported that the power couple is deciding to focus their attention on helping the country fight gun violence. And the way they decided to do it was to financially support the student survivors of the Parkand, Florida, mass shooting.

In a statement provided to the news organization, Clooney said that he and his wife couldn’t be happier to have the means to help the countless students marching for change.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," he said. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country."

On Sunday, students announced that they would be marching for gun control on March 24 in Washington, D.C., and other cities. The group wants to demand that lawmakers work on legislation that will bring an end to gun-related violence in the country. 

In addition to participating in the march, Clooney said that he and his wife are donating $500,000 to help hold the demonstration in the names of their children, Ella and Alexander.

"Our children’s lives depend on it,” he added.

With this strong support, it’s clear that the March For Our Lives movement is gaining momentum. Unlike other fleeting waves of action, this might actually accomplish something. 

