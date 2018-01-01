Days Before Oscars, Harvey Weinstein Rebuked With Casting Couch Statue

Two artists have denounced the rampant sexual abuse in the TV and film industry by unveiling a statue of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on a casting couch.

Three days before the 90th annual Academy Awards, a golden statue of producer Harvey Weinstein sitting on a casting couch has appeared in Hollywood as a powerful symbol of the industry's sexual assault crisis.

The now-disgraced film tycoon, who was accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 60 women, is shirtless beneath a robe and depicted with one arm outstretched, beckoning passersby to sit on the empty space next to him.

The statue is a collaboration between Los Angeles-based street artist Plastic Jesus and Las Vegas-based artist Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. Both men are known for their political, socially-conscious sculptures and installations.

Since 2014, Plastic Jesus has highlighted different issues in Hollywood leading up to each year’s Academy Awards. His first installation, propped up just weeks after actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose, was of a life-sized Oscar trophy injecting heroin into its arm.

Monroe made headlines in 2016 after creating five statues of a naked Donald Trump, with each piece installed in a different city.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the artists said the statue is meant to encapsulate the abusive power dynamics that exist in the industry.

"The whole couch and the entire image it gives off was, to me, a visual representation of the practices and methods that are used in Hollywood with these big powerful people," said Monroe. "They have money and power to give jobs and they use that for their own sexual gratification and there's no better way to visualize this than the way we did with the casting couch."

Explaining why the piece had been intentionally designed to allow passersby to sit next to the figure of Weinstein, Monroe said, "To be able to knock the monster down a peg and poke fun and ridicule it helps remove its power. That's how you take these powerful people down. As Mark Twain once said, 'Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand.'"

In an interview with The Associated Press, Plastic Jesus discussed why he chose to create the piece.

“I think the whole character of Harvey and the abuse and sexual abuse that went around him, I think that needs to change. It’s clearly been going on," he said. “I chose the piece ‘Casting Couch’ to do this year because I think a lot of people thought the casting couch was a thing of the past, of the 20’s and 30’s and 40’s in Hollywood, but clearly until recently, and even now, it is still alive and well.”

“But as everybody knows,” he added, “Hollywood, like so many other industries, has this dark underbelly which often goes ignored, or in this case, has even been covered up and worse.”

The bombshell report of Weinstein’s abuse last fall triggered a massive wave of survivors coming forward and revealing the harassment or assaults they had experienced at the hands of powerful actors, directors, writers, and producers. Most significant perhaps, is the fact that many of the accused perpetrators — such as Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, and others — have faced concrete consequences for their actions.

Given that the #MeToo movement was the most-discussed issue at the most recent Golden Globes, it will undoubtedly be a huge talking point at Sunday night’s Oscars as well.