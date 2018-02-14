Thanks To 'Black Panther,' Disney Will Open A STEM Center In Oakland

Following the movie's massive success, Disney donated funds worth $1 million to a nonprofit that supports young people to enhance their technical skills.

In real life, this is how Disney stays true to the message of Wakanda Forever.

After the massive success of the movie “Black Panther,” which crossed a whooping $700 million worldwide at the box office within just two weeks of its release, Disney announced it will donate $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support its youth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs.

Disney will use the money to open a STEM Center of Innovation in Oakland, California.

The Marvel blockbuster celebrates the remarkable achievements of black people and features different African cultures in an advanced fictional nation known as Wakanda. Toward the end of the movie, Wakanda decides to share its Vibranium (a fictional metal, the strongest in the world that is found in ample quantity in Wakanda) with other nations of the world, echoing the message of embracing diversity and opening doors to new cultures, functioning like one single tribe.

Similarly, in reality, Disney will share its profits to help benefit children with technical expertise and inclination to learn technical skills.

Walt Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said in a press release the donation was a way for the company to honor the film’s success.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want,” Iger said.

According to the press release, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Centers of Innovation “provide youth with hands-on, advanced technologies that stimulate creative approaches to STEM exploration, including 3-D printers, robotics, high-definition video production and conferencing equipment.”

“Thanks to Disney’s support, we can expand our outreach and allow more youth to find their passions and discover STEM careers,” Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said in the press release.

Chadwick Boseman, the “Black Panther” himself, took to Twitter to applaud Disney for investing in the youth’s future.

The #BlackPanther movie-ment continues. Thank you to @RobertIger & @Disney for donating $1 MILLION to the @BGCA_Clubs so they can expand their youth STEM programs. You can never go wrong when you invest in kid’s futures. 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️ #WakandaForever https://t.co/geVtXRREVm pic.twitter.com/z8SUv7V1G5 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) February 26, 2018

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays the Panther’s nontraditional love interest, and is, more importantly, a butt-kicking spy in the movie, also thanked Disney for this generous donation.

Thank you @Disney for the generous $1 million grant donation to the @BGCA_Clubs in honor of #BlackPanther. I hope that the STEM program expansions in Boys and Girls Clubs will empower more #Shuris! https://t.co/zVXvFiSJsQ — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 26, 2018

Earlier, Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer rented out a movie theater to screen “Black Panther” so kids from underprivileged communities in Mississippi could enjoy watching a black superhero in action.

