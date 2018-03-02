Instead Of Policymaking, Trump Is Feuding With Alec Baldwin On Twitter

President Donald Trump rekindled his Twitter feud with Alec Baldwin on Friday morning after the actor said doing his impression of the president was "agony."

Baldwin sat down with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, and during the interview, he bemoaned having to do impersonations of Trump.

"Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't," Baldwin said. "If things don't go in the right direction for the midterms ... I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified -- ethically, morally, intellectually, and spiritually -- than Trump."

Trump tweeted about Alex Baldwin then deleted it this morning: pic.twitter.com/cNMMu729Zl — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 2, 2018

Trump hit back on Friday morning with a typo-laden tweet, which referred to Baldwin as Alex and called the actor’s impersonation “agony.” The president has since deleted and replaced his first post with one that contains proper spelling.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin, however, decided that he wasn’t done lampooning Trump, and responded on Twitter.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

This is not the first time the two have publicly insulted one another. In 2016, less than a month before the election, candidate Trump called Baldwin’s impression a “hit job.” Less than two months after that, following another segment that mocked him, the president referred to "Saturday Night Live" as “unwatchable.”

While the president’s reaction to Baldwin’s comments seems petty and frivolous, the normalization of his sloppy Twitter use and bombastic rhetoric is more concerning. By choosing to respond to Baldwin, the president is elevating celebrity criticism to a level of national discourse.

Whether Baldwin and Trump continue their feud in the future is immaterial relative to the broader political debates that have been accepted and tolerated. The president has shown he will engage in a trivial argument rather than focus on policy, and the continuation of a pointless Twitter war only elucidates this point.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said as much earlier this week when discussing the president's response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

"I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening," he said.

The liberal response to these outbursts is also concerning. Rather than treating these tweets as free entertainment, it would be wise to consider what news events are not gaining recognition while the populace focuses on Trump’s Twitter.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters, Stephanie Keith, David Becker