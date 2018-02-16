© REUTERS MEDIAEXPRESS, Mario Anzuoni

Fake Tweets Claim People Were Assaulted At ‘Black Panther’ Screenings

Cierra Bailey
Twitter trolls are spreading disgusting rumors that white people going to movie theaters to see “Black Panther” are being assaulted by black people.

There are some people who are just hell-bent on ruining good things.

Case in point: Twitter trolls are trying to sabotage screenings of the new Marvel film “Black Panther,” which stars an all-black cast.

People are attempting to spark outrage by falsely claiming they were targets of racially-driven attacks while going to see the movie.

According to BuzzFeed, one of the images purporting to show a white woman who was brutalized at a movie theater is actually the photo of a 19-year-old Swedish woman who was assaulted at a bar last month in an incident completely unrelated to the film.

Other images of battered white women are circulating the internet with captions falsely detailing how the wounds came from black moviegoers.

One, in particular, is really a photo of an 18-year-old who was assaulted for four hours by her boyfriend after he locked her in an apartment. 

While some trolls were smart enough to find more obscure images to use for their fake posts, one seemingly oblivious person used a photo of the ex-wife of former White House staffer Rob Porter. The image of the woman’s black eye was all over the news and social media just last week after reports surfaced that Porter allegedly physically abused both of his ex-wives.   

Thankfully, there are heroes on Twitter calling out the fake posts and exposing the frauds who are trying to make black people look bad and simultaneously discourage people from seeing “Black Panther.”

On the flip side, there was at least one troll who also tried to make false claims that President Donald Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats were attacking people going to see “Black Panther” as a means of protesting the movie.

To echo BuzzFeed’s warning, it is highly advised to do a quick reverse image search on these pictures to confirm where they came from before falling for one of these hoax “attack” stories.

In addition to furthering a very racist agenda, this stunt is a slap in the face to the women who are depicted in these images as it exploits the real pain they endured for a very hateful and ugly cause.

