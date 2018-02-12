Food Allergy Scene In ‘Peter Rabbit’ Promotes Bullying, Parents Say

Parents and allergy advocacy groups are asking parents to beware that the movie may teach children that bullying others for having allergies is OK.

gmafb the movie also shows people and rabbits attacking each other with electric shocks and dynamite #boycottpeterrabbit pic.twitter.com/dDt9Pba8EI — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) February 11, 2018

The movie ‘“Peter Rabbit” is getting pressure from parents who believe that one particular scene is a bad influence on children. And if they are successful, the boycott movement they started could keep a lot of people from spending money on the franchise.

In a scene in “Peter Rabbit,” the main character and his forest friends have an encounter with their arch nemesis, Mr. McGregor. As they throw blackberries at him, he begins to choke due to his allergies. To avoid experiencing a serious outcome, he then has to inject himself with an epinephrine injector.

Because this scene may give children the idea of attacking people with allergies, CNN reports, some parents launched a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

The movement became so serious that it prompted Sony Pictures to respond.

In a statement, the company behind the big screen take on the classic character says that they are sorry about adding the scene.

“Food allergies are a serious issue. Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit's arch nemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way. We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize,” the company and filmmakers wrote.

The first group to raise issue with this particular scene was Kids With Food Allergies Foundation.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the same day the movie was released, the organization issued a “warning,” telling parents about the scene before taking their children to the theater.

The next day, the group, along with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, sent a letter to the makers of “Peter Rabbit,” saying that the scene could make children think that food allergies aren’t serious, and instead just a means to get attention.

“We would welcome the opportunity to educate your company and the cast of the movie about the realities of food allergy so that they and your viewing audience can better understand and recognize the gravity of the disease. We would like to work together to promote positive attitudes and safe environments for those with disabilities such as food allergies,” the letter stated.

On Twitter, many users who participated in the protest gave Sony a series of reasons to be worried about making light of food allergies.

@SonyPictures What a disgrace - teaching children it's okay to bully and harass others with food allergies. You obviously have no staff with children who could DIE from food allergies. #attemptedmurder #foodallergies #boycottpeterrabbit — Allison Wells (@OrangeAlli) February 10, 2018

As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit — hydrogirl71 (@hydrogirl71) February 10, 2018

#PeterRabbitMovie @SonyPictures



Would you laugh at a person with diabetes force fed sugar? No. But that's exactly what you're doing in your movie: continuing to marginalize people with #foodallergies.



So throw an allergen at someone? I’m coming for you.#BoycottPeterRabbit — ?? Jamie ?? (@jamiefid) February 10, 2018

Someone I love has a food allergy. it’s not fun, it’s terrifying especially when they are children. @SonyPictures makes a kids movie and a character is attacked with food he is allergic to and causes anaphylaxis #boycottpeterrabbit #BoycottPeterRabbitMovie — chely (@chelybelly02) February 11, 2018

If you're thinking of taking your kids to see this "children's movie," please reconsider. Why are kids with deadly food allergies a punch line? What were they thinking? #PeterRabbitMovie #boycottPeterRabbit https://t.co/2i21emYddj — Karen Costa (@karenraycosta) February 10, 2018

Hopefully, Sony and other production companies have learned their lesson and will think twice before using a serious health condition in such an irresponsible way.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Riversdale Estate