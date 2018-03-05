© Reuters, Lucas Jackson

Every Woman Needs To Hear Frances McDormand’s Powerful Oscars Speech

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I want to get some perspective,” said the actress before asking all the female nominees to stand up. “We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.”

Frances McDormand not only won the Best Actress award at the 90th Academy Awards for her portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her daughter’s murder in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” but also stole the show with her rousing speech that can only be described a much-needed rallying cry for women in the film industry.

“I’m hyperventilating a little bit. If I fall over pick me up cause I’ve got some things to say,” the actress began while accepting her second Oscar. “I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back to back 1080s in the Olympic half pipe. Did you see that? OK, that’s what it feels like.”

After thanking “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” director Martin McDonagh and her family, the 60-year-old “Fargo” star opened her arms to the audience and asked all other female nominees to stand up.

“I want to get some perspective,” she said. “If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors — Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will, c'mon — the filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographer, the composers, the songwriters, the designers.”

McDormand then asked everyone to take a look at each other.

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” the actress continued. “Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we'll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: ‘inclusion rider.’”

If you’re wondering what McDormand meant by inclusion rider, these tweets might clear things up a little:

 

 

 

 

Given the fact Hollywood is coming to grips with a wave of sexual abuse scandals involving some major industry giants, the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements were some of the most important topics of discussion during the night.

However, among all other powerful acceptance speeches, McDormand’s acceptance speech certainly stood out.

The reaction on social media pretty much summed it all up.

 

 

 

 

 

 

