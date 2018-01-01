Goodbye, Glenn Frey

Glenn Frey, the founding member of the Eagles, passed away at 67 years of age.

Glenn Frey, founder of the legendary band Eagles, who helped create some of rock’s biggest hits with fellow songwriter Don Henley, including “Hotel California,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Lyin’ Eyes” and “James Dean,” died in New York.

The band disbanded in 1980 but the legend remained.

Frey also had several TV and film roles including Jerry Maguire, Let’s Get Harry, South of Sunset and Nash Bridges under his belt.

