Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back After Trump Takes Jab At Oscars Ratings

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the 90th annual Academy Awards ratings, but host Jimmy Kimmel had the perfect response to shut him down.

Sticking true to form, President Donald Trump just couldn’t pass up an opportunity to tweet about the poor ratings of Sunday night’s broadcast of the Oscars.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

In addition to being obsessed with ratings, Trump has a personal vendetta against Hollywood as he’s been criticized, shunned, and slammed by many A-list celebrities and athletes.

In fact, his divisive politics have been addressed at nearly every major awards ceremony since his campaign and subsequent election. He couldn’t even find big name celebrities willing to perform at his inauguration.

One of Trump’s most fervid celebrity critics is late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been especially condemnatory of the president’s health care policies which would negatively affect children like his toddler son, who was born with a heart condition.

After Trump’s petulant Oscar’s tweet in which he supposedly jokingly called himself a “star,” Kimmel — who hosted the ceremony — clapped back, reminding the president that he has no room to make jokes as his dismal approval ratings have been steadily declining since he entered the Oval Office.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

While it's incredibly sad that the president of the United States would rather feud with celebrities on Twitter than actually lead this country, it is gratifying to see those celebrities using their voices and influence to stand up to him, refusing to allow his bullying to discourage them or detract from his shortcomings as commander in chief.