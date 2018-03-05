Jordan Peele Makes History By Winning Best Original Screenplay Award

“I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it,” said Peele.

THE OSCARS: Award for Best Writing for Original Screenplay goes to Jordan Peele for “Get Out.” "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let’s keep going." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uZYH6f9tWd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele’s name is one for the history books. Not only is he the first African-American to receive nominations in the writing, directing and best pictures categories but also the first one to win Best Original Screenplay — and on his directorial debut, at that.

While accepting his Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards for his thriller “Get Out,” the actor, comedian and now award-winning director, said that as an African-American it was a struggle to make a movie about the insidious racism in America and he had second thoughts about the phenomenal project while writing it.

“I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t gonna work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it,” said Peele.

As we know from the phenomenal success of "Get Out," he was right — and no one was more surprised than him.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

While backstage, the ecstatic Oscar-winning director said he almost gave up hope becoming a director because there “was such a shortage of role models.”

“I’m so proud to be a part of a time at the beginning of a movement where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow black directors,” he added.

He also made a pun about the movie as he approached the multitude of reporters waiting to interview him.

“Am I being auctioned off right now?” he said. “Creepy.”

The comment was a reference to his movie, where the lead character, played by Daniel Kaluuya, is abducted and hypnotized to believe he is trapped in a dark, bottomless pit. Meanwhile, his white girlfriend’s surgeon father prepares to transfer a white man’s brain, who had apparently paid the highest money for him, into Kaluuya’s character’s body.

“Get Out” was the most successful box office contender in the category and made over $255 million worldwide.

With this award, Peele became the very first black writer to win in the category of Best Original Screenplay. That’s an unbelievably huge achievement, considering only three other black writers have been nominated for the category in the Academy’s 90-year history: Suzanne de Passe in 1972 for “Lady Sings the Blues;” Spike Lee in 1989 for “Do The Right Thing” and John Singleton in 1991 for “Boyz n the Hood.”

In the category for Best Adapted Screenplay, three black writers have won in the past: Geoffrey Fletcher for the 2009’s “Precious;” John Ridley the 2013’s “12 Years A Slave” and Barry Jenkins for the 2016’s “Moonlight.”

Peele also broke records after becoming the first African-American director to receive nominations in the writing, directing and best picture categories. Only two other people have accomplished this seemingly impossible task of bagging the three award categories in their directorial debut: Warren Beatty with “Heaven Can Wait” and James L. Brooks with “Terms Of Endearment.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Mike Blake