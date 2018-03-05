How Hollywood Failed #MeToo By Celebrating Accused Abuser Gary Oldman

The Academy Awards celebrated Kobe Bryant and Gary Oldman for their performances as if these men were never accused of any misconduct against women.

The 90th Academy Awards were supposed to celebrate the Time's Up and Me Too movements while empowering women who have been victims of sexual abuse by the powerful men in the entertainment industry.

Instead, Hollywood displayed its double standards by giving awards to two powerful men, actor Gary Oldman and former NBA player Kobe Bryant, who have been accused of domestic violence and rape, respectively.

Both men were celebrated for their performances on stage as well as on social media as if they were never accused of any misconduct against women.

Advocating for women while celebrating toxic men is one of Hollywood’s biggest hypocrisies.

Unfortunately, the culture of misogyny and duplicity seems to be the naked truth of the entertainment industry.

Whereas some alleged abusers, such as disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein and actor James Franco, did not show up at the ceremony after sexual misconduct allegations, actor Gary Oldman, who was once accused of hitting his wife in the face with a telephone receiver, won the best actor award for his role in “The Darkest Hour.”

Franco earlier won the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice awards for his role in “The Disaster Artist” despite numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

Though he was a no-show at Oscars, the award was still presented to an alleged abuser.

The question is, why some men facing allegations are experiencing career consequences while others are not?

Is Hollywood’s integrity only limited to selected men?

In addition to that, how did Ryan Seacrest manage to host E!'s red carpet show despite allegation of sexual misconduct surfacing just days before the Oscars? E! ignored the controversy, but very few stars stopped to chat with Seacrest on the red carpet.

In the same year as #MeToo& #TimesUp:

-Sam Rockwell won an Oscar for Three Billboards & didn't mention violence against women

-Gary Oldman & Kobe Bryant won Oscars

-Reporters in press room were asked to keep questions about Oscars only

-Ryan Seacrest hosted the red carpet — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) March 5, 2018

In 2001, Oldman’s ex-wife Donya Fiorentino dragged him to court for allegedly assaulting her with a telephone, but the actor denied the allegations. No charges were filed against him after investigations.

Similarly, Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Johnny Depp and Casey Affleck, among other media men accused of inappropriate behavior toward women before the Me Too and Time's Up movements, continue to have relatively prosperous careers.

While Hollywood conveniently forgot this, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin let loose his thoughts by live-tweeting the ceremony with some rather scathing remarks.

Wait, Kobe Bryant won for animated *short*? There's got to be a joke in there. #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Casey Affleck couldn't make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

The Disaster Artist was the worst harry potter movie this year #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

