Ryan Seacrest Allegedly Assaulted His Ex-Personal Stylist For Years

Ryan Seacrest allegedly groped and harassed his former E! personal stylist on multiple occasions between 2007 and 2013. Now, she’s speaking out.

Just as it seemed that the wave of accused sexual predators in Hollywood started to calm down, new accusations against host and producer Ryan Seacrest have emerged.

According to Vice News, Seacrest’s former personal stylist claimed that Seacrest repeatedly groped and assaulted her over the course of several years.

This shocking allegation has been made public just before Seacrest is scheduled to host the red carpet for E! News before the Oscars ceremony this weekend.

The accuser, identified as Suzie Hardy, worked for Seacrest as his stylist on E! from 2007 through 2013. Hardy first accused Seacrest of sexual misconduct last November. Her attorney sent him, E! News, and its parent company, NBCUniversal, a letter demanding that they “come up with a plan to address the treatment of all women at the networks and to take responsibility for the wrongful treatment” of Hardy.

After receiving the correspondence, Seacrest announced that he was under investigation by E! News. However, he has vehemently denied the accusations.

When E! concluded their investigation this month, they determined that there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest,” prompting Hardy to go public.

“I felt like by the third interview, it was obvious the investigator was whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side,” Hardy said.

E! maintains that its investigation, which was conducted by an outside investigator, was “extremely comprehensive and thorough.”

Hardy claimed that soon after she was hired as Seacrest’s personal stylist in 2007, Seacrest became sexually aggressive with her and repeatedly assaulted her. He allegedly hugged her in his underwear more than 10 times, grabbed her crotch and vagina on multiple occasions, and once obstructed Hardy from exiting a room until someone else walked in.

Although Seacrest said the claims are untrue, several former coworkers and a friend of Hardy’s told Variety — which initially reported the story — that she had told them about the incidents when they occurred.

Seacrest even allegedly slapped Hardy’s behind so hard once she had a welt that was visible even hours later. Hardy provided a picture she took of the welt to E! investigators and Variety.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” Hardy said. “I really didn’t. I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mom, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position.”

Seacrest allegedly pushed Hardy’s head into his crotch while she tied his shoes several times and also tried tripping her on many occasions.

Once he allegedly told her, “I just don’t think you’re attracted to me,” to which she replied, “I’m attracted to my paycheck.”

Back in 2013, human resources for the company asked Hardy about her relationship with Seacrest at which time she told them about all of his antics. Two weeks after that, she was let go.

Hardy is now working for a San Francisco tech company, and Seacrest co-hosts “Live With Kelly & Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa.

While the allegations are certainly appalling, they aren't totally far-fetched considering the many horrific tales of sexual misconduct that have come to light about some of the most revered Hollywood heavyweights, including Aziz Ansari, Ben Affleck, Quentin Tarantino, and Russell Simmons.

Clearly, it's high time to change the culture in Hollywood and other industries where sexual misconduct is rampant. This behavior should not be condoned, covered up, or normalized. Women must continue to live in their truths and expose these predators. Their careers should not continue to thrive while they mistreat those around them.