Special Counsel Robert Mueller Is ‘The Bachelor’ In New SNL Cold Open

If you watched “The Bachelor” this season, then you will have experienced what might have actually been the most dramatic (and painful to watch) finale ever.

So naturally, “The Bachelor” finale and the Russian collusion probe came together in this week's “Saturday Night” cold open — and it was just as heart-wrenching.

SNL star Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of special counsel Robert Mueller and broke some tough news to a disappointed contestant, played by Cecily Strong, which lead to an awkward exchange.

The sketch opened with “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, portrayed by cast member Alex Moffat, warning the viewers they were about to see something that could be a bit hard to watch.

McKinnon’s Mueller was the Bachelor, telling contestant Becca Kufrin, played by Strong, he could not commit to a Trump collusion indictment.

The news left Becca upset.

Strong sat, stunned and weeping, as McKinnon broke the bad news.

“The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now, and I think you sense that,” SNL’s Mueller said.

To which a stunned Becca replied, “You don’t have Trump on collusion?”

She then asked Mueller what everyone in America has been thinking.

“So that’s it? He’s just going to be president?” she asked Mueller. “I let my walls down for you, so I have to wait two more years until he’s out of office?”

“Honestly, probably six,” McKinnon’s Mueller replied.

“Collusion is the only thing I've been looking for the past year,” Becca said through a split screen that hilariously capturing them both in the true reality TV fashion.

However, McKinnon’s Mueller did have some good news for Becca.

"If it makes you feel any better, the Kush is cooked," she said, referring to Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

That seemed to cheer her up.

The skit alludes to "The Bachelor" finale this past week when Arie Luyendyk dumped his fiance Becca Kufrin for another contestant — and requested that cameras capture him doing so in every excruciating detail for Kufrin.

Watch the complete skit in the video above.

