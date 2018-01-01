Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump returnsed to "Saturday Night Live" this week and is unhappy with, among other things, the fictional world of Wakanda.

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump to "Saturday Night Live" and he’s not happy with America. Baldwin’s unhappiness stems from the fact that while America was in the top 5 nations of the world, she’s being left behind and beaten by a lot of countries, including (*drum roll*) Wakanda.

Wakanda, for those of you unaware, is a fictional African country from the hit movie "Black Panther." And Wakanada, according to Trump, is laughing at the United States.

The sketch started with Trump talking of unity between Democrats and Republicans on “Anderson Cooper 360,” in the wake of the school shooting in Florida that has restarted the debate about gun control in America.

“No one loves the Second Amendment and due process more than me,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “But maybe we just take everyone’s gun away. No guns for anyone, even whites.”

Trump continued, talking about how America needs to change its gun laws.

“The youth of America deserve to be safe and secure because folks, I can only run into so many schools and save everyone,” Trump said. “I’m actually a very fast runner. People don’t know that.”

And yes, the entire world is laughing at us, Baldwin’s Trump said, just like the real Trump tweeted today.

"They're all beating us: China, Japan, Wakanda, Wakanda! They're laughing at us. They've got flying cars in Wakanda," Baldwin said.

Baldwin's Trump declared that he always said that he would run the country like a business, but that the business is a "Waffle House at 2 a.m."

“That business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m., crazies everywhere, staff walking out in the middle of their shift, managers taking money out of the cash registers to pay the Russian mob.”

He then wrapped up the sketch alongside Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions to say the show's signature phrase, "Live from New York ... It's Saturday night!"

Read More SNL Spoofs Oscars With Sexual Misconduct Awards: The Grabbies

Banner/Thumbnail: Getty Images