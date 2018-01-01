SNL Mocks Oscar Winners & Losers In Celebrity Edition Of ‘Family Feud’

“Sketch comedy is great, but at some point, you have to move on,” said Chris Redd, portraying Oscar winner Jordan Peele, said to longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson.

The latest “Family Feud” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” went down with one of the most hilarious parodies of this year’s Oscar winners and losers.

On the winner’s side, Kate McKinnon played Frances McDormand, who won an Oscar for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” only this time, she dropped a joke about introducing “burlap dress” at her closing speech instead of an “inclusion rider” — probably the most historic part of this year’s award ceremony.

“For all you ladies out there, I have two words that are going to change our industry: burlap dress,” she said.

The episode’s host and “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown mimicked Common and broke into a creative and cheerful rap any time he spoke.

Next came Beck Bennett, who imitated Guillermo del Toro, winner of Best Director for “The Shape of Water.” Bennett did justice in making the audience laugh by scoffing off his fantasy movie based on an inhumane water monster/God.

Another Oscar winner Jordan Peele, who won best screenplay for his horror-satire movie “Get Out,” was also skewered in the parody sketch.

“Sketch comedy is great, but at some point, you have to move on,” said Chris Redd, portraying Peele. This year, Peele made history as the first African American to win an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

But his line made Kenan Thompson, playing "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey, break character for a hot second to quickly question his career choices — Thompson has been on SNL for 15 years and counting.

Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe, Sally Hawkins and Timothee Chalamet were pitied upon on the loser’s side.

Watch the skit in the video above.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images