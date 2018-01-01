SNL Skewers NRA’s Logic With Hilarious Analogy To Gun-Toting Roaches

You can now sleep easy, knowing that your house is infested with troops of gun-wielding roaches.

Have you ever disgustingly squashed a roach, or senselessly sprayed repellent on the bug who nonchalantly prowls your cabinets, stove and bathroom? This weekend on "Saturday Night Live," the cowboy hat-wearing Ned has a better solution: Ned’s Roach Away (NRA). Sound familiar?

Ned’s solution for intrusive roaches is even more familiar. Instead of trying to eliminate roaches from your home, you flood your house with Ned’s army of gun-toting roaches.

That’s right. Now, instead of lazy, incompetent roaches, you will have God-fearing, church-going roaches who have gone through a strenuous screening process and are the best of the bunch.

Once these roaches have entered your house and killed the bad ones, splattering your cabinets will roach blood in the process, they will also reproduce! This way, every time you open your cabinet, a stream of gun-wielding baby roaches will come hurtling down. How delightful!

Check out Ned’s full offer in the video above.

