Some actors deliver subpar performances and win a number of awards, while others deliver great performances and don’t even get nominated.

The Academy Awards might be biased, but they are still considered the highest honor Hollywood can possibly bestow upon a celebrity.

Although the Oscars are flawed indicators of true quality, it is still pretty disappointing when particularly talented actors get snubbed from the coveted gold statue. However, it is even more disappointing when the Academy altogether ignores brilliant actors despite a consistent record of great work.

The list of such celebrities, unfortunately, is too long. Actors like David Oyelowo, Emily Blunt, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Nighy, Gong Li, Peter Saarsgard and Guy Pearce are among those never been recognized for their work at Oscars. But there are a select few who have been working for far longer and still haven’t managed to get a nod from the esteemed Academy.

With the 88th annual Academy Awards upon us, let’s take a look at some of the major stars who have never received a nomination.

Read More: What’s Inside This Year’s Over-The-Top Oscar Goody Bags?